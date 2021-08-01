Covid-19: Food discounts offer to boost youth jabs and one in five firms to cut jobs over furlough

After being delayed for a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo Games is into its ninth day of events. Covid measures are in place to protect against the virus amid a surge in cases in the city, including the wearing of face coverings and the daily testing of athletes and support staff. But two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Games after taking a Tokyo sightseeing tour. Athletes are also told not to leave the Olympic village for non-Games purposes to protect against the virus. The Georgian Olympic Committee later said two of its athletes - both judoka - were no longer allowed on Olympic premises. They added the pair had already left Japan after finishing their events, in line with rules which state athletes must leave the country within 48 hours of competing.