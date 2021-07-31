Carrie and Boris Johnson expecting second child
Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second child, months after a miscarriage that left her "heartbroken".
The prime minister's wife announced the news on Instagram, saying she was hoping for a "rainbow baby" this Christmas.
She wrote that, while she felt "blessed to be pregnant again", she had also "felt like a bag of nerves".
Ms Johnson gave birth to the couple's son Wilfred in April 2020.
