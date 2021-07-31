Covid-19: Furlough 'kick in teeth' for firms and 'Covid jab scammers nearly got me'

A woman who travelled from red-list Turkey to see her dying father no longer has to quarantine in a hotel after authorities ruled that she had an "exceptional" case - but has criticised the lack of mental health support she experienced during the process Claire Herriot, from Glasgow, flew home to visit Gordon Herriot in hospital after being granted a one-off compassionate visit. And she has since been told she can have two further visits to her father if she continued to test negative for Covid. Ms Herriot has called for more support for people in similar situations. She says being kept in a hotel had added to her trauma - and she was concerned that she was only able to navigate the system of seeking an exemption because of her experience and contacts as a TV producer.