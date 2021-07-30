Covid-19: One in four coronavirus patients in hospital for other reasons, and surge in Japan

Our health correspondent James Gallagher considers how a flurry of data on the spread of Covid has not resolved debates about the state of the pandemic in the UK. The dramatic drop in daily cases, reported widely over the past week, has not yet been backed up by other key methods that track the virus. But equally, there is no sign of a resurgence in cases linked to the lifting of restrictions on 19 July. It will still take more time to get a clear picture of exactly what is going on. Read more of his analysis here.