Covid-19: Pregnancy jab plea and nightclubs start asking for Covid pass
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Pregnant women jab plea as majority unvaccinated
Out of about 600,000 pregnant women in England, 50,000 of them have been given one vaccine dose, 20,000 are double-jabbed, and 171 unvaccinated expectant mothers have been admitted to hospital in three months. The numbers are approximate but the data is causing concern as, while uncommon, severe illness with Covid-19 is more likely in later pregnancy. It has prompted the chief midwife for England to tell healthcare professionals they have "a responsibility to proactively encourage pregnant women" to get vaccinated.
2. Nightclubs start asking for NHS Covid pass
Some nightclubs in England are requiring an NHS Covid pass showing proof of vaccination, test or immunity status as a condition of entry. The pass has been made available through England's NHS app (different to the Covid-19 app for England and Wales). It has prompted the Lib Dems' Alistair Carmichael to demand a Commons debate, complaining of "a new ID card snuck onto our phones". Scotland's deputy first minister has said barring unvaccinated people from certain large events is the wrong approach.
3. Isolation rules to ease for double-jabbed adults in Wales
Fully vaccinated adults in Wales who are close contacts of a positive Covid case will not have to self-isolate from 7 August, while under-18s will also be exempt. The change, which the Welsh government says will "ease pressure on vital services", affects more than two million people who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine.
4. Holding room for migrants a Covid risk - MPs
Cramped conditions in a holding room for migrants have been described as a "clear Covid risk" and wholly inappropriate, following a visit by MPs this week. Women with babies and very young children were among 56 migrants held in a room covered with thin mattresses at a unit in Dover, according to home affairs committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper. The Home Office says it takes the welfare of migrants seriously.
5. Extra funds to sustain healthy trends
A knock-on effect of the pandemic has been an increase in the number of people moving around in a healthier way, with the government saying the number of miles cycled on British roads shot up nearly 46% to five billion in 2020. Ministers say they want to sustain that trend, and are allocating an extra £338m to boost cycling and walking, while giving pedestrians greater priority in the Highway Code.
And don't forget...
You can check out our guide to remind yourself what to do if you get "pinged" by the NHS Covid app. Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
