Covid-19: Jabs prevented 60,000 deaths analysis suggests, as pings hit new record
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Vaccines prevented 60,000 deaths - Van-Tam
About 60,000 deaths have been prevented in England as a result of the Covid vaccine programme, according to analysis by Public Health England. Announcing the data as a "truly massive success", Deputy Chief Medical Officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said an estimated 22 million cases had also been avoided. He said the chances of another lockdown will be "much lower" if a higher proportion of the population, including 18-25-year-olds, get their jabs. But he said it was quite possible to have "one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and in the winter, not only through Covid, but also through flu and other respiratory viruses as well".
2. Covid app pings hit new record
The number of self-isolation alerts sent by the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales has risen to a new record of 689,313 in the week up to 21 July. That's an increase of more than 70,000 compared with the previous week. If you are "pinged" by the app you are advised - but not legally obliged - to self-isolate for 10 days. No 10 said it appreciated the impact of the so-called "pingdemic" and said there were 260 testing sites open to allow pinged critical workers avoid isolation. The prime minister's official spokesman said the government was working to set up another 800 and after that, 1,200 more sites would be opened "over the coming days".
3. Low furlough numbers
The number of people on furlough has fallen sharply with young people moving off the government scheme fastest, new figures show. At the end of June, 1.9 million people were still on furlough compared to the peak at nearly nine million in May last year. In the last three months, younger people came off furlough twice as fast as all other age brackets. Almost 600,000 under-25s had left the scheme in that time, the Treasury said. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the latest figures showed the government's policies were working. The wage support scheme will end on 30 September and while some have called it a "godsend", others fear redundancies when it stops.
4. Students could need jabs to go to uni
University students will get "advance warning" if they are required to have a Covid vaccine before moving to halls of residence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said. The government has already announced people will need two jabs to enter nightclubs and other crowded events from September. And the decision on making vaccines compulsory for university students - either to attend lectures or to live in halls of residence - will be taken in the same month, Mr Raab said. Both Labour and leading universities have called for vaccination centres to be set up on campuses so that students are jabbed before the winter. The National Union of Students called the idea "appalling".
5. The doctor sisters sharing the pandemic
Two sisters who graduated from medical school at the same time and started working in the same hospital on the same day have told the BBC how they helped each other through the Covid-19 pandemic. Caitlín Prosser, 24, and Megan Prosser, 23, have been working in hospitals for three years. Last week, the pair from South Brent in Devon started new jobs together at Southmead Hospital. Megan gave vaccinations and Caitlin said she felt "really lucky" to do the job with her sister and to share closeness, a similar outlook and trust.
