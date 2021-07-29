Covid-19: Parents pressure teachers and international cruises resume
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Richer parents pressured teachers on exam grades
Parents of pupils in private schools or those living in affluent areas of England were the most likely to put pressure on teachers over exam grades, research suggests. Parents contacted almost a quarter of private school teachers about A-level and GCSE grades after the usual exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. That was twice as many than from schools in deprived areas, according to the Sutton Trust. This lobbying is "inappropriate" and adds to stress, head teachers warn.
2. International cruises resume
International cruises will resume from England after a 16-month break due to the pandemic. They can start again from Monday in a move welcomed by the industry. It would mean people arriving at UK ports who have been fully vaccinated in the US and the EU will also not have to isolate, the UK government says. Domestic cruises have been allowed to run from May.
3. Furlough scheme set to wind down further
As planned, from Sunday the government's Job Retention Scheme, more commonly known as furlough, will be wound down further. This means employers will have to make bigger payments to support wages while the government drops its contribution. The wind down comes ahead of the scheme's scheduled end date on 30 September.
4. Vaccine tourism
A shortage of vaccines and slow rollouts have sparked a new trend where many tourists fly to the US to get vaccinated. Meet the vaccine tourists who have travelled there to get their jabs.
5. Streaming live music events to reach fans
Livestreams are a fantastic way to fill the gap when in-person live events are cancelled, says Caroline Burgess-Pike. She's a huge music festival fan and during the Covid pandemic streaming has been "important to help support the live music and event industry at such a difficult time", she adds. Read more about how live music events turned to streaming.
And there's more...
Fully vaccinated travellers don't need to self-isolate when returning from amber list countries, apart from France, but what are the rules for Spain, Portugal, Malta and other holiday hotspots? We've had a look into it.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THE STIGMA AND NEGATIVITY": The Tricky podcast discuss what it's like living with HIV and the level of information out there
- "MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH ARE EQUALLY IMPORTANT": How Simone Biles is changing attitudes