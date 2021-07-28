Covid-19: Quarantine rules to ease and deaf woman wins briefings battle

A deaf woman has won a claim against the government over a lack of sign language interpreters at two Covid briefings in England. Katie Rowley, 36 and from Leeds, had argued that being unable to access the official information had caused her stress and affected her wellbeing. The government denied breaching its legal obligation to make broadcasts accessible to deaf people - but a judge said a lack of interpreters at two briefings constituted discrimination. After the ruling, Ms Rowley said she was "emotional that we have achieved what we needed to be equal but sad at the same time that we had to fight for our rights".