Covid-19: Quarantine travel review and Sydney extends lockdown
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Fully-jabbed quarantine travel review
Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU and the US could soon avoid quarantine, bringing them inline with the rules for UK citizens returning from amber list countries, apart from France. Senior ministers will be discussing later whether anyone arriving in England from the EU and the US would avoid 10 days of self-isolation if jabbed elsewhere. Such a change would benefit people such as tourists or expats who want to come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.
2. Sydney extends lockdown as other Australian cities reopen
The lockdown in Australia's largest city has been extended by another month as Covid cases continue to rise. The stay-at-home order in Sydney was due to end on Friday after being imposed in late June. But with more cases reported Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced further curbs on movement - including a 10km (6.5 miles) limit on essential shopping. Victoria and South Australia both came out of lockdowns on Wednesday, after containing smaller outbreaks.
3. Indoor face mask return in US Covid hotspots
People in areas of US that are seeing surges of cases are being advised to advised to wear face masks indoors, even if fully vaccinated. The change, announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant. It includes students and staff at schools where masks have been a contentious issue.
4. Crowdfunding to pay Covid bills
Scrambling to pay hefty medical bills for his wife's Covid treatment, Vijaya Yeruva has turned to crowdfunding to cover the costs. He's on the only person in India going down this route, which is quickly emerging as a substitute for health insurance and government support. Read more here.
5. Four numbers to help you spot the real Covid trends
With a week of falling Covid cases some experts say by the autumn "the bulk of the pandemic" could be behind us. But Public Health England warn "we are still in the third wave". So what statistics should we be looking out for to know whether we're close to the end of the pandemic? Find out here.
And there's more...
Some critical workers won't have to self-isolate if they are contacted by NHS Test and Trace. What's going on? Find out here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
