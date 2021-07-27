Covid-19: Caution urged despite fall in cases and turning down jab 'selfish'

People who turn down a Covid jab are "selfish" and put others' lives at risk, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. Speaking during a visit to Scotland, he warned that those who decline a vaccine could be barred from events which require a "certain level of safety" and said he thought "some form of certification" was "the right way to go". Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should consider it a "collective civic duty" to be vaccinated and also said there were "strong grounds for hope" that Scotland could remove most of its remaining Covid rules next month.