'Culture of cover-up' saw Lambeth care home children abused
Staff and councillors in Lambeth presided over a "culture of cover-up" that led to more than 700 children in care homes suffering cruelty and sexual abuse, an inquiry has found.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse strongly criticised the south London council for allowing decades of abuse in five homes.
Shirley Oaks and South Vale were "brutal places where violence and sexual assault were allowed to flourish", its report said.