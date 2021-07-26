UK Covid cases fall below 25,000, latest daily data shows
- Published
The number of new Covid cases reported in the UK has now fallen below 25,000.
The UK recorded 24,950 new infections on Monday - a drop of 15,000 on 39,950 cases a week ago.
The number of new cases fell for the sixth day in a row for the first time since mid-November, during England's second national lockdown.
After an initial technical delay, the government's dashboard recorded another 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.
It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that a sustained drop in cases has not coincided with a national lockdown.
In November, there was a sustained drop in new infections after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week national lockdown in England to prevent a "medical and moral disaster" for the NHS.
Meanwhile, the government's dashboard also showed 46,589,211 people have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 37,287,384 people are now double-vaccinated.
It comes exactly a week after the government lifted almost all legal restrictions on social contact in England, which included the removal of limits on the number of people who can meet or attend events and the reopening of nightclubs.
But Prof Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia told the BBC's Jim Reed that "it [would] not be until about next Friday before the data includes the impact of this change."
The first few days after unlocking also saw a sustained period of sunny weather across the UK.
Scientists advising the government have consistently said that the virus is less likely to spread when people are meeting outdoors.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- ONLY ONE TWIN CAN WIN: The highs and lows of competing against your twin!
- POOLSIDE VIBES: Ibiza anthems to get you through the heatwave!