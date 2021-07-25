Flooded London hospitals ask patients to stay away
- Published
Two London hospitals have asked patients to stay away after their emergency departments were hit by flooding on Sunday.
East London's Whipps Cross and Newham hospitals urged patients to use other A&Es for urgent care, and ambulances are being redirected.
Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in homes, roads and stations.
The London fire brigade said it had taken about 300 flooding-related calls in the space of a few hours.
An amber thunderstorm warning is in place for much of south-east England, with 75 to 100mm (3in to 4in) of rainfall forecast in some areas.
There were also reports of vehicles becoming stranded, as officials warned people not to travel in the hazardous conditions.
Many of the capital's roads closed due to the flooding, including the Blackwall Tunnel, the A12 and parts of the North Circular. There are long delays on other routes.