Javid apologises for 'cower' Covid remark
- Published
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologised after saying people should no longer "cower" from coronavirus.
He made the comments in a tweet announcing he had made a "full recovery" from Covid, a week after testing positive.
Labour accused him of denigrating those who followed the rules, while the founder of a victims' group said his comments were "deeply insensitive".
Mr Javid said "it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise".
