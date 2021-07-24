Joggers and walkers' joy as England Parkrun resumes
There were jubilant scenes as thousands of joggers and walkers took part in the first Parkrun events in England since Covid restrictions ended.
The free 5km events resumed in more than 500 parks and green spaces - 16 months since they were suspended due to Covid measures.
Parkrun's Tom Williams said organisers have been "incredibly moved" by the public support for the events.
Organisers hope Parkruns can restart in Scotland and Wales by mid-August.
Events in Northern Ireland resumed at the end of last month.
Under the latest easing of almost all legal restrictions that happened on Monday, outdoor running events including the London Marathon, the Great North Run and the Brighton Marathon can resume.
The community 5km events, which are usually held every Saturday, are billed as a chance for people - regardless of age, gender or ability - to regularly run, jog or walk together and enjoy their local park.
On Saturday, thousands of people took part in runs across England, with large numbers running the course in south-west London's Bushy Park - home to the first ever Parkrun in 2004.
In south-east London, Paul Williams, 63, was cheered on by fellow runners as he became one of the of the 293 finishers at the Southwark Parkrun.
Mr Williams, who has learning disabilities and a bad leg, first began attending the event in 2015 and said he had "missed" it during the pandemic,.
After finishing his 78th event after an hour and 16 minutes walk , Mr Williams, who has volunteered at over 30 Parkruns, said: "I have been stuck indoors for about a year because I have got diabetes and I wasn't allowed to go out.
"There was no exercise. I have been meeting everyone again and seeing everybody.
"It gives me exercise, helps me lose weight. I like to keep myself fit and to talk to people."
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick and England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam were also among those running on Saturday.
Mr Jenrick tweeted a photograph of the pair elbow bumping at a Parkrun in Newark, in Nottinghamshire, with the caption "Jenrick v JVT", adding: "Great to see Parkrun back, across the country and especially here in Newark."
Meanwhile, the BBC's Sophie Raworth - who reported on what it was like to run through the deserted streets of the capital during lockdown - shared a video celebrating her return to Parkrun and said it was "great" to be back.
