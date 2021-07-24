Storm warning as lightning strike damages homes
- Published
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit parts of southern England and Wales on Saturday, as a lightning strike damaged homes in Hampshire.
A 70-year-old woman escaped unharmed after the two houses in Andover were partially destroyed in the early hours of the morning.
The Met Office issued a yellow alert for storms, also warning of flooding, hail and 55mph gusts of wind.
It comes after days of extreme heat.
The thunderstorms were forecast to move into southern England overnight, reaching south Wales and the Midlands early on Saturday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a picture of two semi-detached houses hit by the lightning strike in Andover's Mercia Avenue in the early hours. The woman was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.