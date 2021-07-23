Covid-19: Isolation exemption, and daily pupil testing 'cuts' absences

Daily testing of school pupils who are a close contact with someone who has Covid is a safe alternative to isolating at home, according to a new study. It doesn't lead to the virus spreading, Oxford researchers say, and has the potential to reduce school absences by up to 39%. England is due to remove the requirement for children and adults to self-isolate if they are close contacts of someone who tests positive from mid-August while the Scottish government is reviewing its approach. In Wales the education minister says he wants to minimise the number of pupils self-isolating.