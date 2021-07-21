Covid-19: New data shows care homes worst hit by Covid, and Starmer isolating

A breakdown of the numbers of people who died with Covid-19 in care homes across England has been published for the first time. The data, released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), shows that more than 39,000 care home residents died with the virus between 10 April 2020 and 31 March 2021. Care homes in the North West had the most Covid-related deaths in the pandemic's first wave, while those in the South East were hardest hit in the second. "Every number represents a life lost," said Kate Terroni, CQC chief inspector for adult social care. You can read more about how families and care home staff coped here.