Covid-19: Cancelling Olympics 'not ruled out' and changes for arrivals Published 16 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Cancelling Olympics not ruled out - committee chief

Cancelling the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - which kicks off with women's softball and football competitions later - is still an option, according to the head of the organising committee. Toshiro Muto says cancellation has not been ruled out and he would be keeping an eye on infection numbers. His comments are at odds with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach who said on the same day that cancellation was "never an option". So far more than 70 people associated with the event have tested positive ahead of Friday's official opening ceremony.

media caption Tokyo Olympics: Athletes find new ways to train in lockdown

2. Covid checking changes for arrivals

Coronavirus tests and passenger locator forms for people arriving in England from green and amber list countries will not be routinely checked by border staff, the union representing them says. But checks will be carried out by carriers, according to the government, which said there would be "tough fines for those who do not follow the rules". The change first reported in the Guardian aims to reduce queues at airports. Read more here.

image copyright Getty Images

3. Anger as half of Australians back in lockdown

Anger is growing in Australia as more than 13 million Australians - about half the population - are in lockdown after a third state imposed restrictions to curb a Delta outbreak. South Australia joined Victoria and parts of New South Wales in lockdown on Tuesday. Residents there will endure seven days at home after five infections were found in a country where lockdowns have been highly policed to ensure compliance with rules.

image copyright EPA

4. What happens when people no longer have to wear masks?

We've been wearing masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus. But what does the evidence show about the effect of masks and what happens when they are no longer compulsory? Take a look.

image copyright Getty Images

5. 'Squiggly wiggly' fossils rise found in secret site

The result of two hobby fossil hunters studying old research papers during lockdown has led to a thrilling discovery for scientists - one of the most important Jurassic sites ever found in the UK.

media caption The fossils were originally uncovered by two hobby palaeontologists studying old research papers during lockdown

And there's more...

Are you confused about whether you can go to work if you've been told to self-isolate? And what, if any, difference that makes when you're fully vaccinated? We've taken a look.

Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

image copyright BBC

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.