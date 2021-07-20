Covid-19: 'Crucial' to self-isolate and Olympics cancellation 'was never an option'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Self-isolation crucial - No 10
Downing Street is insisting it is "crucial" to self-isolate when sent an alert by the Covid app - and businesses should help employees to do so. The remarks came after business minister Paul Scully said he would encourage people who are "pinged" to self-isolate but they can make an "informed decision". The app has always been voluntary to download and any alerts are advisory. The government also says there will be no list of critical workers exempt from isolating rules and exemptions will be "considered on a case-by-case basis". Individual businesses will have to contact their relevant government department to apply for any exemption.
2. Sturgeon on teen jabs
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is urging the UK vaccines authority not to "rule out" offering all teenagers a Covid-19 jab. Children over 12 who are at higher risk of falling ill from the virus are to be added to the vaccine programme. But the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says there would be little benefit in doing this for all young people. Ms Sturgeon says it is "extremely important" that this is kept under review. Here's our explainer on which children are being vaccinated and why.
3. Pupil absences in England
Almost a quarter of pupils in England were out of school last week, according to the latest official attendance figures showing the impact of Covid. In secondary schools, the absence rate was nearer a third of pupils, while in primaries it was 17%. Elaine Blowers and her family in Hampshire are among those affected by having to self isolate. She tells the BBC each time it happens, the mental health of her daughter Gracie and son Harley is affected. Our explainer looks at how school will be different next term.
4. Olympics 'caused sleepless nights'
Rescheduling the Tokyo Olympics "caused sleepless nights" but the Games must go ahead "to give hope" for the future, says International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. He says cancellation "was never an option" despite the difficulties involved in hosting the event during the Covid pandemic. The opening ceremony for the delayed 2020 Games is on Friday. Meanwhile, BBC Scotland's Olympics team has been forced to isolate in Tokyo.
5. Holidaymakers take isolation gamble
The Balearic Islands were added to the UK's amber list last week only 15 days after they were added to the green watchlist, meaning many people will have to isolate when they return. Despite the government's changes to travel restrictions, our reporter speaks to people in north-east England in the video below who are seeing their holiday plans through. Find out more about the travel rules here.
