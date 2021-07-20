Covid-19: 'Crucial' to self-isolate and Olympics cancellation 'was never an option'

Downing Street is insisting it is "crucial" to self-isolate when sent an alert by the Covid app - and businesses should help employees to do so. The remarks came after business minister Paul Scully said he would encourage people who are "pinged" to self-isolate but they can make an "informed decision". The app has always been voluntary to download and any alerts are advisory. The government also says there will be no list of critical workers exempt from isolating rules and exemptions will be "considered on a case-by-case basis". Individual businesses will have to contact their relevant government department to apply for any exemption.