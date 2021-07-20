Record 430 migrants cross English Channel in single day
- Published
At least 430 migrants crossed the English Channel to the UK on Monday - a new record for a single day - the Home Office has said.
The department said it was taking "substantial steps to tackle the unacceptable problem of illegal migration".
The group included women and young children.
It comes after eight boats carrying 241 migrants reached the UK on Sunday.
So far this year, nearly 8,000 people have reached the UK in about 345 boats.
The previous daily high of 416 was set in September 2020.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged to make Channel crossing "unviable".
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "There is an unacceptable rise in dangerous small boat crossings across the channel because of a surge in illegal migration across Europe.
"People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making these dangerous crossings. We are continuing to pursue the criminals behind these illegal crossings."
He added that the Nationality & Borders Bill would "protect lives and break this cycle of illegal crossings" and the government was continuing to return those with no legal right to remain in the UK.
Under the bill, which is currently being considered by MPs, it would become a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally.
Migrants entering without permission could face up to four years in prison.
But the plans have been criticised by charities including Refugee Action, which has called them "extreme and nasty".