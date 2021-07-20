Covid-19: Cummings makes fresh claims and sick patients urge caution

Boris Johnson was reluctant to tighten Covid restrictions as cases rose last autumn because he thought people dying from it were "essentially all over 80", his former chief adviser says. Dominic Cummings tells the BBC the prime minister messaged him to say: "I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff." A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson had three times prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed by imposing national lockdowns and during the pandemic has "taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice".