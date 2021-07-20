Covid-19: Cummings makes fresh claims and sick patients urge caution
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Cummings renews criticism of PM's approach
Boris Johnson was reluctant to tighten Covid restrictions as cases rose last autumn because he thought people dying from it were "essentially all over 80", his former chief adviser says. Dominic Cummings tells the BBC the prime minister messaged him to say: "I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff." A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson had three times prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed by imposing national lockdowns and during the pandemic has "taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice".
2. Details due on critical workers' isolation exemptions
The government will give more details today about its plans to relax isolation rules for critical workers in England who are "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app. The prime minister has said some fully vaccinated food, utility and border workers will join nurses and care staff in qualifying for the exemption. You can read more about the current self-isolation rules here.
3. Covid patients urge public to 'be careful'
Hospitalisations due to coronavirus are rising, even as the UK's nations have been gradually easing restrictions. We hear from patients at a hospital in Nottingham, who urge the public to continue to take precautions.
4. How businesses are coping
Some dubbed Monday's easing of restrictions a "Grand Reopening". But it's far from business-as-usual for most companies as the pandemic continues to affect the way they trade. We hear from small businesses in York, where some still strongly encourage use of masks, others are struggling with staff isolation and many are missing international tourists.
5. Will different mask rules confuse tourists?
The start of the school summer holidays have combined with the current heatwave to give a welcome boost to pandemic-hit Welsh resorts. But are differences in Welsh and English national rules on wearing masks causing problems with tourists? "People realise the rules are not the same but on the whole they are very good," says beach shop worker Diane Simons. Read how others feel.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
With hundreds of thousands of UK children at higher risk from coronavirus infection to be offered a Covid vaccine, here's who is eligible and why.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.