Covid: Critical workers to avoid close contact isolation
- Published
Some fully vaccinated people in critical roles, including NHS and care staff, will no longer need to self-isolate if they are a close contact.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs the change in isolation rules would happen shortly in England, with letters due to be sent to those eligible.
The new rule was announced as most remaining curbs in England ended on Monday, including face mask laws.
A further 39,950 cases were recorded on Monday alongside another 19 deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference that test, trace and isolate was still an "essential" part of the government's Covid response.
He said close contacts of positive cases were five times more likely to contract Covid and that a "continuing sacrifice" would be required.
Speaking from isolation at his country residence, Mr Johnson said workers involved in the supply of food, water, electricity, as well as staff on the border and on the railways would be among those exempt from self-isolation.
But he said this would be a "very, very small number of named critical workers" and that the vast majority of others - including himself - would "stick to the system" as it is.
Mr Zahawi earlier confirmed the change would apply to health and social care workers in England.
In Scotland, NHS staff will shortly receive similar guidance on self-isolation, deputy chief medical officer Dr Dave Caesar said.
It came as Mr Zahawi confirmed a limited group of children, many with underlying conditions, would be eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as soon as possible in England.