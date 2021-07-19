Covid-19: Critical staff to avoid isolation and some under-18s to get jab

A man with Covid who has had the longest hospital inpatient stay in the Scottish Borders has urged people to get vaccinated. Scott Drummond, 52, has been receiving treatment for more than 180 days, having caught the virus in January - before he was eligible for the jab. He was in intensive care for three months and said "on three occasions my wife was advised that it looked like I might not make it". Since then he has been moved to a ward for rehabilitation and ongoing care and has had to learn to speak again. He said anyone who was over 18 and could get the vaccine should do so to "protect yourself and your loved ones".