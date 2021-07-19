Covid-19: Nightclubs reopen as restrictions ease and Katie Hopkins deported
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. England's Covid restrictions ease
Most legal restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus in England are lifted today, with the removal of limits on the number of people you can meet or the events you can attend. Some people have already been out clubbing. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still urging caution.
2. Scotland moves to level zero
In Scotland, you might still be unable to visit nightclubs but pubs and restaurants can now open until midnight, as the nation moves to its lowest level of restrictions. It means up to eight adults from four households can meet indoors at home, and as many as 10 in a pub or restaurant. Up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors, with as many as 200 allowed at weddings and funerals.
3. Double-jabbed NHS staff could avoid isolation
Amid rising concerns over shortages caused by the number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app, some fully vaccinated frontline NHS staff in England are to be allowed to carry on working when "pinged". Staff, including social care workers, will be exempt from isolating in "exceptional circumstances", when absences could lead to a "significant risk of harm".
4. Australia to deport Hopkins over quarantine boast
British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia for bragging about flouting hotel quarantine rules by opening her hotel room door without a mask, says the Canberra government. Ms Hopkins, who was to star in TV's Big Brother Australia, posted a video - now wiped - saying she would "lie in wait" for workers to deliver food so she could open the door "naked with no face mask".
5. How lockdown has created opportunities
As restrictions ease across the UK, most people might be glad to see the end of limits on life. But for some, the switch to online prompted by the pandemic is a development they don't want to see reversed. Author Jase Puddicombe, 27, says it's been "life-changing".
