PM and chancellor to self-isolate after criticism
The prime minister and chancellor will now self-isolate as normal after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus.
The reversal comes hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing.
Opposition parties said it suggested there was "one rule for them and another for the rest of us".
Downing Street said Boris Johnson will conduct meetings remotely.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: "Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren't the same for everyone is wrong."
