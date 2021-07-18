Covid-19: PM and chancellor not isolating after Javid tests positive, and jabs offered to all adults
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM and chancellor not isolating after Javid tests positive
The prime minister and chancellor will not be self-isolating after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirusare waiting to find out if they will be quarantining when social distancing rules are relaxed in England on Monday. Downing Street said the pair were both contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who had tested positive. But they are taking part in a workplace pilot programme, where daily tests replace self-isolation - although they should still self-isolate when not at work, so they will be conducting only "essential government business" during this period. Mr Javid started feeling "a bit groggy" on Friday and tested positive on Saturday. Case numbers are continuing to rise ahead of big changes to restrictions in England and Scotland on Monday.
2. All UK adults offered Covid vaccine
Every adult in the UK has now been offered a coronavirus vaccine, the government has said. According to latest figures, around 88% of adults - 46.2 million - have had a first dose and some 68% - 35.7 million - have had both. The milestone comes as more than 50,000 daily cases were recorded on both Friday and Saturday - levels last seen in January.
3. Long Covid funding to unearth new treatments
Many people who catch Covid go on to make a full recovery, but for some the symptoms stay with them for weeks, or even months, afterwards. Now, thousands of people who have long Covid could benefit from the new funding of 15 studies of the condition, including its causes and possible treatments. Using a new technique to detect hidden lung damage, researchers will investigate everything from brain fog to ongoing breathlessness. Read more about the symptoms of long Covid.
4. 'Working in Mum's care home brought us closer'
Coronavirus restrictions last year left thousands unable to see their loved ones in care homes. But when Lydia Loader lost her role as a make-up artist, she decided to get a job as her mother's carer. Sally Loader, who is 67, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2009. Her 33-year-old daughter started working at Deerhurst Care Home in Bristol, where her mother is a resident. "When I first started working there I often used to cry in the bathroom," Lydia said. But she also said working with her mother had been "so lovely because I've gotten close to her again".
5. The Broadway dancer whose lockdown business bloomed
"Flowers were a lifeline for me over the past year and a half and I created my own company around them," Robbie Fairchild says. "I had no stage so I crafted a new performance space and I am immensely proud of that." When the pandemic shut New York's theatres, Robbie was one of thousands of performers to find themselves out of work. But, inspired by a gift from a fan, the dancer opened his own floristry business.
And don't forget...
With social distancing restrictions ending in England and easing further in Scotland on 19 July, remind yourself how the rules are changing.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
