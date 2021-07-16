Covid: Fully jabbed UK arrivals from France must still quarantine
- Published
Fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will still have to quarantine for 10 days from Monday.
From 19 July, adults who have been jabbed in the UK arriving from other amber list countries will no longer need to isolate.
France will remain on the amber list.
But the government said the planned relaxation of rules would not apply there due to "persistent presence of cases" of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme.
"With restrictions lifting on Monday across the country, we will do everything we can to ensure international travel is conducted as safely as possible, and protect our borders from the threat of variants."