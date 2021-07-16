Covid-19: UK daily cases surpass 50,000 and F1 fans return to Silverstone
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK's daily cases surpass 50,000
The UK has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-January. There were 51,870 cases recorded - the highest figure since 15 January - and 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. It comes days before almost all restrictions end in England on Monday. Earlier, England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned hospital admissions could hit "scary numbers" in the future and urged people to act with caution after lockdown ends.
2. Warnings grow about staff forced to self-isolate
Fears are growing of a "surge" in workers and medical staff having to self-isolate when most Covid rules end in England and Scotland on Monday. There have been new calls for the government to review plans not to ease isolation rules in England before 16 August. Transport unions warned of "dire consequences" next week as more staff are being "pinged" by the NHS Covid app and told to self-isolate. Hospitals and schools have also raised concerns, while carmakers Nissan and Rolls-Royce warned production could be affected. Ministers are examining whether to make the NHS app less sensitive, with 530,126 alerts having been sent in England and Wales during the first week of July.
3. Rise in winter vomiting virus across England
England is experiencing an unseasonable rise in winter vomiting virus, officials have warned, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Public Health England (PHE) said there had been 154 norovirus outbreaks, compared to an average of 53 over the same time period in the previous five years. Most have been in educational settings, particularly in nurseries. Prof Saheer Gharbia from PHE said levels of the bug had been lower than normal during the pandemic, but were now increasing in all age groups.
4. Formula 1 fans return to Silverstone
About 350,000 people are descending on a small corner of Northamptonshire this weekend as the Silverstone Circuit plays host to the British Grand Prix. The three-day fixture features the largest crowd for a sporting event in the UK since the start of the pandemic. All those attending who are aged 11 or over must provide proof of a negative test or be fully vaccinated. Read more about how locals feel about the return of fans here.
5. 'I'm going to Ibiza by any means necessary'
On Monday, Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved on to England's amber list for travel in England. It means 10 days of quarantine at home for those over 18 who aren't fully vaccinated on their return to the UK - leaving many with a dilemma over whether they should still travel. Elliot Wilson, 25, from Doncaster, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat his plans have been left "up in the air" after the decision. But he says he'll still be going ahead with his holiday to Ibiza "by any means necessary", even though he hasn't had his second vaccine.
And don't forget...
Covid restrictions are changing in England and Scotland on Monday - check the rules where you live here.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.