Heat-health alert issued in England for weekend
- Published
A heat-health warning has been issued for England as temperatures are predicted to surge at the weekend.
Issuing the alert, Public Health England (PHE) urged people to take steps to stay cool and help those who may be at risk in the warmer weather.
Temperatures are set to soar as high as 31C (87.8F) on Sunday and Monday.
The Met Office said the level two heat-health alert covered the majority of England and would remain in force until Tuesday.
Will Lang, the Met Office's head of civil contingencies said: "Across most parts of the UK we're expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend.
"High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels."
Dr Owen Landeg, PHE's scientific and technical lead, said: "Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.
"However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.
"That's why we're urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk."
PHE suggested ways to stay safe in the heat included keeping homes cool by closing curtains, drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun between 11:00 BST and 15:00 BST when UV rays are strongest.
It also reminded people to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.