Covid-19: Whitty says case levels may get 'scary' and warning on organ damage
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Infection numbers could still get 'scary', says Whitty
The UK is "not out of the woods" and people should act with caution as Covid restrictions in England end on Monday, says the chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty. With the UK recording nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, he says hospital admissions - already doubling every three weeks - could hit "scary numbers" if the trend continues and "we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast".
2. Younger adults risk Covid organ damage - study
Younger adults admitted to hospital with Covid are almost as likely to suffer from complications as those aged over 50, research suggests. Four in 10 of those between 19 and 49 developed problems with their kidneys, lungs or other organs, according to a study of 73,197 treated in hospital during the first wave of Covid in 2020.
3. Covid staff shortage could shut meat production
Staff absences could see shortages of meat products, as processors see one in 10 of their workforce being told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app, the industry warns. The number of people notified by the app in England and Wales recently passed half a million in a single week. And staff shortages are being felt across all sectors, in particular hospitality and leisure, says the president of the CBI, which represents 190,000 businesses.
4. Small shops face £1.7bn debt mountain, says report
The UK could face a "tsunami" of shop closures this autumn, with owners faced with repaying £1.7bn in debt, Bill Grimsey, the former boss of Wickes and Iceland, says. His latest report into the future of High Streets says small shops survived the pandemic by taking on government-backed loans that would not normally have been granted, based on their finances. The review calls for the government to write off some debt. The Treasury says it's already providing further support and flexibility in loan repayment.
5. Covid patient's own blood could treat lung scarring
A therapy made from a Covid patient's own blood is being trialled to treat lung scarring that can be left after hospital treatment. Doctors at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London have begun a small trial using patients' white blood cells.
And don't forget...
Depending on where you live, the rules on wearing masks could be changing. Check the latest.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
