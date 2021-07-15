Young people and the vaccine: Covid advice in five South Asian languages
The vaccine rollout has been extended to more over 18s - but the latest government data suggests that some young people remain hesitant about getting the jab.
Doctors talk through some of the key concerns and explain the Covid vaccine guidance.
Urdu
Dr Anita Raja explains what the current advice is in Urdu.
Gujarati
Dr Salim Modan explains what the current advice is in Gujarati.
Punjabi
Dr Carter Singh explains what the current advice is in Punjabi.
Tamil
Dr Archana Sasitharan explains what the current advice is in Tamil.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan explains what the current advice is in Sylheti.