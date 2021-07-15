Covid-19: Tax salt and sugar, and fears over winter viruses and coronavirus
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Tax sugar and salt, and prescribe veg - report
The coronavirus pandemic has been a "painful reality check" about the scale of food-related ill-health, says an independent review of food policy in England. "Our high obesity rate has been a major factor in the UK's tragically high death rate," according to Henry Dimbleby, who led the National Food Strategy report. This comment and description came as part of the National Food Strategy's report, which has suggested sugar and salt should be taxed and vegetables prescribed by the NHS. It was commissioned by the government in 2019 and says poor diet contributes to 64,000 deaths a year in England. Meanwhile separate research has suggested being obese doubles the risk of hospital treatment from Covid-19 and countries with higher rates of obesity were seeing more deaths. The government has promised to respond to the National Food Strategy with a White Paper within six months.
2. Fears over winter viruses and Covid
People with symptoms of flu, Covid or any other viruses should isolate and stay at home, according to leading medics who warn a surge in these illnesses could put pressure on people's health and the NHS this winter. As uncertainty remains about what the next few months hold, as Covid restrictions ease and the winter viruses return, the Academy of Medical Sciences report says taking this action would help protect people. It also suggests testing may help doctors treat cases more quickly. "Whilst we expect the peak in deaths to be considerably lower than last winter, under some scenarios we could see hospital admissions rise to similar levels," says report author Prof Azra Ghani, from Imperial College London.
3. Covid unlocking risk for pregnant women, say doctors
Doctors and midwives fear next week's relaxation of Covid restrictions will lead to a big increase in infections among pregnant women, who are at greater risk of getting severely ill. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives say the easing, combined with rising infection rates and vaccine hesitancy, poses a serious risk. Data from the RCOG shows 58% of women have declined a vaccine despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation now advising that pregnant women should be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jabs, at the same time as the rest of the population.
4. What will mask makers do now?
Most of us have been wearing face coverings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and it's been a booming business for mask makers. Face coverings will still be used in Scotland and Wales for now but changes in England mean they'll be used much less. So what will mask makers do next? Find out here.
5. How do isolating pupils take part in their end-of-year school play?
Everyone at one primary school instinctively thought their end-of-year school play would be cancelled when pupils had to self-isolate. Determined not to let the children down, staff at Hartford Manor Primary School found a way round it. Take a look here.
What are the rules and guidance on face coverings in England, Scotland and Wales now that changes have been announced?
