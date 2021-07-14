Covid-19: Balearic Islands on amber list and metro mayors call for masks on transport
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Travel list changes
Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca are being moved onto the government's amber travel list from 04:00 BST on Monday, just over a fortnight after they were moved onto the green watchlist. The announcement applies to England, but the other UK nations are expected to follow suit. From Monday, those not double-jabbed or under 18 have to quarantine on returning from an amber list country. Travellers will still have to follow the rules at their destination - here is a look at the entry requirements for some popular holiday hotspots.
2. Face mask policies
We heard this morning that masks are to be made compulsory on London transport after face coverings cease to be compulsory on 19 July in England. Now five of England's metro mayors are calling for face masks to remain in use on public transport even after rules change on Monday. Face coverings will stay compulsory in areas they have control over, like Manchester's trams and West Yorkshire bus stations. Train operator Greater Anglia also says it will continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings. Meanwhile, Waterstones says it will encourage its customers to continue wearing face coverings in its stores. It is one of the first major chains to state a firm policy on mask wearing.
3. North-east England Covid surge
Hospitals in the north-east of England are facing a new surge of Covid cases. Dr Catherine Monaghan, a consultant in respiratory medicine at the University Hospital of North Tees says: "It's really hard - I know the whole country wants this to be over - but the reality is that's not what is happening in the hospital." The hospital, in Stockton-on-Tees, has 22 Covid patients, five of whom are in intensive care - the number has increased sharply from just six in a single week. Stockton resident Sandra Forsyth says she regretted not getting vaccinated when she contracted Covid.
4. Wales' restrictions to be eased
Most Covid rules in Wales - but not all - are set to be scrapped from 7 August, the Welsh government says. Nightclubs could resume trading, and social-distancing laws inside will be replaced with a requirement for workplaces to assess the risk. Face masks will still be required in most indoor public places, except in hospitality businesses, such as pubs and restaurants, or schools. Here's our explainer on how rules are changing across the UK.
5. Festival cancelled
A scaled-down version of the Boomtown music festival in Hampshire has been cancelled because of escalating cases of Covid, the event's organisers say. It was designed to be a smaller event than the usual Boomtown festival, which had already been cancelled. Our music reporter Mark Savage takes a look at which events are still going head this summer.
And there's more...
With social distancing restrictions ending in England and easing further in Scotland on 19 July, our science editor David Shukman takes a look at five ways to avoid catching the virus indoors.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
