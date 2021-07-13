MPs to vote on cut to UK foreign aid budget
By Hazel Shearing
BBC News
- Published
MPs will vote later on the government's cut to the UK's foreign aid budget.
They will choose between increasing overseas aid spending to its previous levels and tying the amount to government borrowing and debt.
Spending on international development was cut from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%, in response to increased spending in the pandemic.
The government has faced cross-party criticism over the reduction, which amounts to almost £4bn.
Many Conservative MPs have spoken out against the move, which was announced last November despite a commitment to spending 0.7% in the party's 2019 election manifesto.
Meeting the 0.7% figure was made law in 2015, and it is an internationally recognised target.
Ministers have previously refused demands for a vote, but Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs on Monday that there would be a general debate.
"It will be a yes or no answer. Does this House wish to see the public finances kept under reasonable control? Does it recognise there are limits to what we can do?" he asked MPs.
MPs will have two options. They can defeat the government and restore aid spending to 0.7% of national income by January 2022.
Or they can support it and ensure aid spending is increased only when national debt is falling and borrowing is no longer used for day-to-day spending.
Treasury sources said the new tests could be met in a few years as the economy recovers.
However, MPs and charities said more likely the aid cut would be locked in for the long term.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government had made clear the cuts were a "temporary measure", made necessary by the government providing "over £400bn of total support for the economy since the start of the pandemic".
In a written statement, he said the government had borrowed nearly £300bn in 2020, equivalent to 14.3% of GDP.
And he said the government committed to returning to the 0.7% figure when the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast showed "that, on a sustainable basis, we are not borrowing for day-to-day spending and underlying debt is falling".
Leading charities such as Oxfam and ActionAid have warned that projects were being called off as a result of the cuts.
On Saturday, a group of philanthropists, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said they would provide £93.5m emergency funding to cover some UK aid cuts.
They said the temporary funding would help save "critical projects" and ensure progress was not "wasted".
Senior Conservative backbencher David Davis said last month that some UK-backed schemes had already been cancelled and "morally, this is a devastating thing".
