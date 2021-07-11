Euro 2020: Fans' despair as England lose to Italy in final
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
Fans have reacted with disappointment as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
The Three Lions took an early lead, with a goal from Luke Shaw just two minutes into the match.
But the second half saw Italy hit back with an equaliser, taking the game to extra time and then to penalties.
England lost the shootout 3-2, ending the team's hopes of winning their first major tournament since 1966.
Around 60,000 fans were in the stadium, while millions more watched in pubs, fan zones and homes across the country.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who were in the stadium with their seven-year-old son Prince George - congratulated the Italian side on Twitter.
"Heartbreaking. Congratulations Azzurri on a great victory.
"England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves - I know there's more to come."
At Birmingham's Luna Springs big screen venue, teenager Jack Smith said: "I feel sorry for the lads who had to take a penalty after coming on cold.
"I thought some of the bigger names would've stepped forward."
In Newcastle, Millie Carson, 18, said: "We have come so far, winning would have topped it all off.
"The team has brought the country together, everyone has been loving life in these hard times."
Ahead of the game there were chaotic scenes at Wembley, with footage showing dozens of fans trying to force their way past barriers to get into stadium.
The Met Police said there was a "breach of security" in the afternoon "which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket".
"Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches," the force said in a statement.