Covid-19: NHS backlog warning and face masks still needed in Wales
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. NHS backlog in England could reach 13 million, says Javid
NHS waiting lists in England could more than double in the coming months, Health Secretary Sajid Javid warns. He told the Sunday Telegraph officials said the current waiting list of 5.3 million "could get worse" - and that he was shocked to learn during his first days in the job that one projection estimated the backlog could amount to 13 million patients.
2. People will still have to wear face masks in Wales
Face masks will continue to be required by law in some places in Wales as long as Covid remains a threat, the Welsh government has confirmed. If Wales moves from alert level one to zero, coverings will still be mandatory on public transport and in health and social care settings. A decision is yet to be made on mandating face masks in shops. In England, wearing a mask will no longer be legally required in most places from 19 July.
3. Woman aged 90 died with double variant infection
Experts are warning that it is possible to catch two coronavirus variants at the same time after a 90-year-old woman became sick with the Alpha and Beta variants simultaneously. The woman, who died in March 2021 in Belgium, had not been vaccinated and her doctors suspect she contracted the infections from two different people.
4. Vaccines alone will not stop Covid spreading - here's why
Many of us are hoping vaccines against coronavirus will enable us to reclaim our old lives. But scientists say jabs alone will not currently be enough to stop the virus spreading and other measures are still needed - as our online health editor Michelle Roberts explains.
5. Key Covid rules for watching the Euros final
Ahead of tonight's nail-biting Euro 2020 final between England and Italy - it's worth reminding ourselves of the rules when it comes to inviting friends over or heading to the pub. Up to six people from six households, or two households of any size, can meet inside in England. Meanwhile, 30 people can meet up in a pub garden - read more on the current rules across the UK here.
And there's more...
As coronavirus cases rise we look at how many people are deleting the contact tracing app.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.