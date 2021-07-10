Euro 2020: Queen recalls 1966 as she wishes England team well
The Queen has recalled presenting the World Cup trophy in 1966 as she sent her "good wishes" to the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
She said she hoped that history would record the team's success but also "the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves".
The monarch said she had seen what it meant to the players to win a major tournament 55 years ago.
Gareth Southgate's team play Italy at Wembley on Sunday.
Her message reads: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.
"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."
The Queen's grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, is a football fan and, as president of the Football Association, has attended some of England's matches at Wembley.
His son Prince George and wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, joined him for the round-of-16 match against Germany.
The Queen is not the only person wishing the England team well, with captain Harry Kane revealing that actor Tom Cruise had called the squad.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening. You get everyone who loves football."
Kane added: "We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films, so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and Facetimed us just to wish us the best as a group. So that was nice of him.
"I'm not sure if he will be there at the final or not, but football is such a big part of the world and it's nice to have that support."