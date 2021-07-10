Afghan man arrested over people-smuggling ring
An Afghan man suspected of being a leading member of an international people-smuggling network has been arrested in north London.
Gul Wali Jabarkhel, 32, was detained by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in Colindale on Thursday evening.
He is accused of being part of an organised crime group involved in transporting migrants from northern France and Belgium into the UK.
He faces two charges of conspiracy to facilitate illegal migration to the UK.
Mr Jabarkhel is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The Afghan group he is suspected of being involved with allegedly had contacts with organised gangs in Belgium, and planned to use lorry drivers to smuggle migrants across the Channel on a regular basis, the NCA said.
NCA Branch Commander Andy Noyes said: "This is a significant arrest. Jabarkhel is suspected of running a criminal enterprise which involved migrants being moved across the Channel in lorries in dangerous circumstances.
"Organised immigration crime sees people treated as a commodity to be exploited and profited from, and tackling it is a priority for the NCA."