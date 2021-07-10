Covid-19: Isolation changes for NHS staff, and a hunt for the pandemic's origin Published 57 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.

1. Fully jabbed NHS staff may not have to isolate

Ministers are considering exempting fully vaccinated NHS staff in England from having to self-isolate if they are traced as a Covid contact. Health bosses have been urging the government to change the rules amid fears of staff shortages - but sources said no decision had been taken and ministers wanted to see evidence the move would be safe. If it goes ahead, self-isolation would be replaced with daily tests from 19 July, when wider curbs are eased. The idea echoes a similar policy that would apply to all fully vaccinated people and children in England from 16 August. You can read more about the self-isolation rules here.

2. Heart inflammation link to Pfizer and Moderna jabs

Heart inflammation is a "very rare" side-effect of the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, according to regulators in Europe. The European Medicines Agency said the side-effects were more common in younger men. The medicines safety body said the benefits of Covid vaccines continue to far outweigh any risks. But doctors and patients have been advised to be aware of the symptoms of heart inflammation. These include chest pain, a feeling of breathlessness and a pounding or fluttering heartbeat. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor.

3. Covid to get worse before it gets better, doctors warn

The situation with Covid will get worse before it gets better with cases "rising dramatically", medical leaders have warned. The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said people should remain cautious, taking measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. It has warned that the NHS is "under unprecedented pressure". On Monday the government is expected to confirm whether the easing of measures in England will go ahead on 19 July. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said he would expect case numbers to reach about "50,000 new cases a day" by that date.

4. NHS Covid app settings changing to send fewer alerts

The NHS Covid-19 app will be altered to send out fewer isolation alerts, the BBC has learned. The team behind the contact tracing app for England and Wales has been told to adjust the measurements that trigger the alerts, a source has confirmed. The time frame for the change is not yet known. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested that the app might need to change for the planned lifting of restrictions in England on 19 July. The app has so far been downloaded nearly 26 million times in England and Wales.

5. So, where did Covid really come from?

Amid the misery of a pandemic that has claimed at least four million lives, the scientific search for its origins has itself become toxic. The search for Sars-Cov-2's start was officially set in motion in 2020 by a World Health Organization investigative team. Questions over its conclusions have escalated into a heavily politicised feud. Now, 21 researchers - all seeking to understand how a virus that originated in bats transferred into humans - aim to "set the record straight" by publishing their summary of the scientific evidence about the pandemic's beginning. You can read about their conclusions here.

There is a "strong association" between the early outbreak and the sale of live animals in a market, scientists say

