Chris Eubank's son Sebastian dies in Dubai
Boxer Chris Eubank's son Sebastian has died days before his 30th birthday, his father's representatives have said.
Sebastian had followed his father's footsteps and become a professional boxer himself.
The British middleweight Eubank Snr said he and his family were "devastated" to hear of his son's death in Dubai - where he lived.
And Chris Eubank Jnr tweeted: "Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always."
Sebastian, the third-eldest of Eubank Snr's children, leaves behind his wife Salma and son Raheem who was born a month ago, Eubank Snr said.
The Sun newspaper reported that Sebastian had been found dead on the beach after drowning.
In a statement Eubank Snr said: "Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.
"As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.
"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend."
His mother Karron Meadows said: "Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian."
Eubank Snr, 54, held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles between 1990 and 1995 and was undefeated in his first 10 years as a professional.