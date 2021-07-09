Covid-19: Infections up by 50% and airport queue warning
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK infections up by 50%
The number of Covid-19 infections in the UK has risen by more than 50% in the week to 3 July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Its latest data from swab tests in the community suggests one in every 160 people has the virus, up from one in every 250 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to have its sensitivity reduced when restrictions are lifted in England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.
2. Airports could see six hour queues
Passengers returning to England from abroad could face peak-time airport queues of up to six hours when travel rules are eased, a union has warned. Bookings for flights and holidays have surged after the announcement fully jabbed residents coming back from amber list countries will no longer need to quarantine from 19 July. The Immigration Service Union says the "sheer number" of passengers and a shortage of Border Force officers would slow down checks. However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has highlighted the travel company apps being developed to cut queues. Meanwhile, travel businesses have launched legal action against the government over how it takes decisions on Covid travel rules. Remind yourself of the rules for travelling to green, amber and red list countries.
3. Calls for Scotland to follow England travel rules
Travel agents, airlines and tour operators are calling for the Scottish government to adopt the same international travel rules as England. The Scottish government can make its own rules but has not yet said whether it will follow the same approach. Without similar changes in Scotland, there have been concerns that people will travel to airports in England to avoid restrictions. An announcement is expected next week. Northern Ireland will follow the same rules as England from 26 July, while Wales has not yet decided whether to do the same.
4. Tyson Fury fight off after he catches Covid
Boxer Tyson Fury has tested positive for coronavirus, meaning his much-anticipated third fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on 24 July has been postponed. A source close to Fury told BBC Sport the WBC world heavyweight champion was "deeply frustrated". Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel said: "Deontay is disappointed." Fury tested positive on Thursday and after discussions with medical experts the fight was called off. It is likely to be rescheduled for October.
5. Covid forces Llangollen International Eisteddfod to modernise
As the Llangollen International Eisteddfod begins in Wales this weekend, organisers have said the pandemic has forced it to modernise. The festival will be held digitally this year, with competitions and concerts streamed across the world. Organisers said digital components could feature more prominently in the eisteddfod's future. But one of the main attractions this year is a 60m (200ft) patchwork fabric artwork displayed on the town's bridge. Commissioned by the festival, artist Luke Jerram's Bridges, Not Walls "represents Wales and the countries that usually attend the Eisteddfod".
And there's more...
As coronavirus cases rise we look at how many people are deleting the contact tracing app.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- CONFESSIONS OF A DRUG MULE: From sun and adventure to a Peruvian maximum security prison
- IMAGINE WAKING UP IN A WORLD WITHOUT THE BEATLES: Hamish Patel and Lily James star in musical comedy 'Yesterday'