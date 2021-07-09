Euro 2020: Speak like the die-hard England fan you wish you were

If the scores in the final against Italy are level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra-time is played. If it's still level, the match is decided by a penalty shootout - each team taking five penalties apiece, and then going to sudden-death if neither side is ahead. England have been knocked out of six major tournaments in this way (1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012) and won a shootout only twice (1996, in an earlier match, and 2018).