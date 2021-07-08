Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel rule details and infections rise in men during Euros

Scrapping quarantine for double-jabbed travellers returning to the UK from amber countries has been widely reported. But the details of how it will work, when it would come into effect and what it means for fully-vaccinated parents with unvaccinated children haven't yet been revealed by the government. That should change when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps makes a statement to MPs this morning. It comes as travel bosses have been calling for rules to be eased so the industry can reopen more fully. Strict rules due to coronavirus mean people returning to the UK from countries on the amber or red list must isolate for 10 days, whether they are vaccinated or not.