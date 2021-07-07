Covid-19: PM defends Covid easing plans and fans head to Wembley
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM defends plans to lift Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson has faced two grillings today - at Prime Minister's Questions and by senior MPs on the Liaison Committee - about his plans to lift Covid restrictions. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, says it is reckless to go ahead with easing rules on 19 July, as is planned, because the link between infections and deaths has been weakened instead of broken, as the PM claims.
But the prime minister says the government's approach is "balanced and reasonable" and the vaccination rollout success means he can press ahead. At the committee hearing, he added that vaccines have been the "great liberator" and that many more will have had their jabs by 16 August, the date when fully-vaccinated people will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. He recognises it is "frustrating" people still have to isolate before that point, but notes coronavirus is still hugely contagious.
2. Millions could be self-isolating this summer
That delay to ending quarantine for vaccinated close contacts of people with Covid could lead to millions of people being asked to self-isolate over the summer, ministers are being warned. The knock-on for the economy and workplaces, including the NHS, could be huge, industry groups say. From 16 August, those in England who have been fully vaccinated will not have to isolate if a close contact tests positive for coronavirus. But BBC analysis shows more than 4.5 million people could still be asked to self-isolate between now and then.
Industry group UK Hospitality says the system is already causing "carnage". Chief executive Kate Nicholls says the plans do not go "far enough, quickly enough". NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, says the rules are causing disruption in the health service too.
3. Universal credit increase to be phased out
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit is going to be phased out in the autumn, the government has confirmed. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the boost - introduced in April last year to help deal with the economic effects of Covid - would face an "adjustment". But some former work and pensions secretaries have urged ministers not to end the uplift. Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK. It was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people. The top up was extended by six months in March and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn. But Boris Johnson says the government's focus is now on getting people into work.
4. House prices dip as stamp duty holiday ends
House prices dipped 0.5% last month as the stamp duty holiday began to be phased out, lender the Halifax says. The government had removed the need to pay stamp duty on certain properties throughout much of the pandemic to boost the property market. The Halifax said it was important "to put such a moderate decrease in context" though.
5. More than 60,000 at Wembley for semi-final
Wembley is hosting more than 60,000 fans for England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark. The crowd capacity at the London venue has been raised for the semi-finals and Sunday's final - meaning it is at 75% capacity on Wednesday evening, with the majority being England fans. This is expected to be the biggest live crowd at a sporting event since the start of the pandemic. You can follow live here. And here's a look in pictures at how fans were preparing to cheer on their team.
And there's more...
Here's a guide to safely watching the Euro 2020 semi-final tonight.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
