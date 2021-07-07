Covid-19: PM defends Covid easing plans and fans head to Wembley

The £20-a-week increase to universal credit is going to be phased out in the autumn, the government has confirmed. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the boost - introduced in April last year to help deal with the economic effects of Covid - would face an "adjustment". But some former work and pensions secretaries have urged ministers not to end the uplift. Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK. It was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people. The top up was extended by six months in March and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn. But Boris Johnson says the government's focus is now on getting people into work.