Afghanistan: Most British troops have left - PM
- Published
All British troops assigned to Nato's mission in Afghanistan are returning home and most have already left, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said there could "never be a perfect moment" to withdraw, but it was "never intended to be permanent".
The UK military has been in Afghanistan since 2001, with more than 450 British troops dying during the conflict with the Taliban and fighters from al-Qaeda.
The US has said it will withdraw all forces by 11 September.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said after the majority of troops returned home in 2014, about 750 service personnel stayed in Afghanistan under Nato's mission to train and assist the country's security forces.
"No-one should doubt the gains of the last 20 years," he told MPs. "But nor can we shrink from the hard reality of the situation today."
He said the situation in Afghanistan now is "very different" compared to 20 years ago when the country was "the epicentre of global terrorism".
"We and our Nato allies were always going to withdraw our forces," Mr Johnson said. "The only question was when, and there could never be a perfect moment."
Nato has already confirmed allies would begin withdrawing troops from 1 May.
And US President Joe Biden announced in April that American troops will leave Afghanistan by 11 September, saying it was "time to end America's longest war".
That would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in the US in 2001.
The US had some 2,500 troops in the country as part of a 9,600-strong Nato mission.
At the height of the war, Nato had more than 130,000 troops from 50 nations in Afghanistan. The UK had 9,500 personnel and 137 bases in Helmand province alone.
Afghanistan situation 'concerning'
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Taliban were "making gains on the ground" and "serious questions remain about the future stability of Afghanistan".
"A security threat remains to the wider world including to the UK, and nobody wants to see British troops permanently stationed in Afghanistan, but we simply cannot wash our hands or walk away," she said.
There had been "moments of huge difficulty" in the last 20 years, Ms Rayner said, but Afghanistan's current situation "is more concerning than at any other point in many years".
"It's hard to see a future without bloodier conflict and wider Taliban control," she said.
Mr Johnson told MPs Britain was "not walking away" from Afghanistan.
"We are keeping our embassy in Kabul and we will continue to work with our friends and allies, particularly with the government of Pakistan, to try to bring a settlement, to try to ensure that the Taliban understand that there can be no military path to victory and there must be a negotiated solution," he said.