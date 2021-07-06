Covid-19: Self-isolation to end for double-jabbed, and school bubbles scrapped in England

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans for the end of self isolation for double-vaccinated people in England if they come into contact with an infected person. The measure - being introduced from 16 August - will also apply to under-18s even if they haven't had a jab. Currently, people in contact with someone who tests positive for Covid have to isolate for up to 10 days. On Monday, the prime minister confirmed he intended to scrap most of the remaining restrictions in England on 19 July, including the laws on mask wearing and rules on social distancing. But as this piece on pubs, public transport, and other businesses makes clear - it's not the end of masks just yet.