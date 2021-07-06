Covid-19: Self-isolation to end for double-jabbed, and school bubbles scrapped in England
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Self-isolation rule changes
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans for the end of self isolation for double-vaccinated people in England if they come into contact with an infected person. The measure - being introduced from 16 August - will also apply to under-18s even if they haven't had a jab. Currently, people in contact with someone who tests positive for Covid have to isolate for up to 10 days. On Monday, the prime minister confirmed he intended to scrap most of the remaining restrictions in England on 19 July, including the laws on mask wearing and rules on social distancing. But as this piece on pubs, public transport, and other businesses makes clear - it's not the end of masks just yet.
2. Covid bubbles
The system of sending "bubbles" of children home after a positive Covid case is being axed in England, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed. He said it would cease at the end of summer term. The bubble system had been necessary to limit virus spread but was now causing disruption to pupils' lives, he told MPs. Teaching unions have warned against easing rules as cases are still rising. The changes were announced as the latest official statistics for England show the number of pupils who missed school last week to Covid hit a record high of 641,000. Only 28,000 of these had a confirmed case of Covid-19.
3. Bank of England office rules
The Bank of England has said it will ask staff to come in to the office a minimum of once a week from September. Its approach reflects that of many firms which do not plan to ask staff to return full time to the office after current government guidance changes. Currently people who can work from home are being asked to continue to do so, but this is set to end on 19 July. Many office workers have worked predominantly from home since the first lockdown in March last year.
4. Teaching in India's slums
"The girls just wanted to know why their brothers could be educated but they're made to go to kitchens." During the coronavirus pandemic, Devanshi Ranjan has taught over 1,000 children, mainly girls, who weren't able to access education across the slums of New Delhi in India. For her efforts, the 21-year-old won the Diana Award, set up in memory of Princess Diana to honour young people who work to improve the lives of others. Read her story.
5. Damien Hirst's lockdown paintings
In the eyes of the artist, they're as shocking as a dead animal or a diamond-studded skull - and they say as much about life and death. Dozens of oil paintings of cherry blossom by Damien Hirst are going on public view for the first time this week, in Paris. The new exhibition, at the Fondation Cartier, delayed twice because of Covid restrictions, brings together around a third of the 100 canvases painted by Hirst, including during long periods working alone during lockdown, without his team of assistants.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Confused about the rules on self-isolation? Check our explainer.
