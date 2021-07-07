Covid-19: Fast-tracking fully vaccinated arrivals and fed up with bad service
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Pilot scheme fast-tracks fully vaccinated arrivals
Fully vaccinated travellers arriving on two of the world's biggest airlines will be fast-tracked at Heathrow airport in a new pilot scheme. Passengers on selected flights - from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay and New York - will be able to upload their vaccination status before boarding. From this weekend people flying with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic on the chosen flights will use a dedicated arrivals lane at the UK border. The airlines said the UK had led the world with its successful vaccine programme but was "failing to reap the economic and social rewards" of other countries which are accepting fully-vaccinated people without quarantine. The government is set to make an announcement about quarantine-free travel from lower-risk amber list countries.
2. Clearly communicate Covid rules, psychologists say
The government must clearly communicate Covid rule changes to ensure the public feels confident about the easing of restrictions, psychologists say. The government must explain clearly why the rules are no longer necessary but research suggests using nuanced language, acknowledging uncertainty and being empathetic are important. While most people support most public health decisions made on Covid, the public is likely to take Covid less seriously once restrictions are lifted.
3. Customers fed up with Covid excuse for bad service
Poor service "because of Covid" is leaving customers fed up, according to research. They were initially tolerant of delays as businesses coped with the pandemic but that excuse doesn't seem to wash any more. Complaints are at the highest level for 12 years, the UK Institute of Customer Service finds, with firms being accused of using the pandemic as an excuse for long waits on the telephone or late deliveries. The sectors with the biggest issues were transport and local public services. "Saying 'because of Covid' is not a good phrase," said Jo Causon, the institute's chief executive. "Organisations must not hide behind this blanket statement."
4. Dying too young: Little has changed in England in 170 years
"If you had a map of Covid's biggest effects now and a map of child deaths in 1850, they look remarkably similar," Prof Chris Whitty told an NHS conference in June. Healthcare in the UK has vastly improved since Victorian times, yet the geography of coronavirus deaths closely follows the pattern of poor health in the 19th Century. Studies have found a link between Covid-19 and poverty, with the latest describing a "jaw-dropping" fall in life expectancy in Greater Manchester due to the pandemic. We've mapped out the figures, take a look.
5. Big stars to play small shows as live music returns
Live music is attempting a comeback for the first time in about 18 months - since when restrictions came into force to curb coronavirus. It's not arenas or stadiums where big stars like Rag 'n' Bone Man and Sir Tom Jones will be playing - they and other stars will be performing in some of the UK's smallest venues. Read more about the Revive Live scheme, which ambassador Jo Whiley says will kick-start the return of live music.
As millions of people gear up for England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Demark later, here's a guide to watching the football match with Covid restrictions in place.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
