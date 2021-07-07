Covid-19: Fast-tracking fully vaccinated arrivals and fed up with bad service

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving on two of the world's biggest airlines will be fast-tracked at Heathrow airport in a new pilot scheme. Passengers on selected flights - from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay and New York - will be able to upload their vaccination status before boarding. From this weekend people flying with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic on the chosen flights will use a dedicated arrivals lane at the UK border. The airlines said the UK had led the world with its successful vaccine programme but was "failing to reap the economic and social rewards" of other countries which are accepting fully-vaccinated people without quarantine. The government is set to make an announcement about quarantine-free travel from lower-risk amber list countries.