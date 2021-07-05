Covid-19: England lockdown easing plans, and Kate self-isolates
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM gives update on England's lockdown easing
Most legal restrictions will be scrapped in the final stage of England's lockdown easing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Face masks will no longer be legally required, 1m-plus social distancing will end and all businesses will be able to reopen - including nightclubs. Limits on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed, and work-from-home guidance abolished. In a Downing Street briefing, the PM said ministers would decide next Monday whether the final step would happen as planned on 19 July. He also stressed that the pandemic was "far from over". Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules. The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August. On Monday, Wales's health minister said the nation was going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus.
2. Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating
The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating for 10 days, after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid. She had been due to spend the day with the Duke of Cambridge to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, but Prince William carried out the engagements alone. Kensington Palace says she does not have any symptoms.
3. Royals mark NHS anniversary
The Royal Family has celebrated the 73rd anniversary of the NHS with a cathedral service and Buckingham Palace tea party. The Duke of Cambridge joined NHS staff at a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, and later hosted a Buckingham Palace tea party to thank NHS workers. Ahead of the St Paul's service, a doctor who was among those treating England's first coronavirus patients, a Covid survivor and an NHS volunteer shared their reflections on Covid-19 with BBC Breakfast. Watch below.
4. Ex-Hollyoaks star in hospital with Covid
Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis is in hospital with a "horrific" bout of Covid. The 28-year-old was admitted early on Friday and has shared a series of videos from her hospital bed, where she has been on painkillers and using an oxygen mask and intravenous drip. Her representatives say she has not been vaccinated because of her allergies and the risk of anaphylaxis. She is also at high risk because of underlying asthma, her spokeswoman says.
5. Pandemic investing
Richard Jones, 18, has spent much of the past year working at discount store Home Bargains - but the rest of the time, he's been investing in stocks. The A-level student is among the thousands of people who have got involved via online share-trading platforms during the Covid pandemic. Read his story here, along with tips on what to consider if you're thinking about investing.
And there's more...
The government's scientific advisers have issued new guidance on who should get Covid booster jabs from the autumn, if the data suggests they are needed. So, who could be first in line?
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE VACCINE FRONTLINE: Hayley Pearce sets out to understand the fears and confusion around the Covid vaccine
- A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO BIRD SONG: Can you distinguish a Robin's song from a Wren's?