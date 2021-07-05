Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate due to Covid contact
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid.
Catherine had been due at a St Paul's Cathedral service to celebrate the work of the NHS in tackling the pandemic.
She was then scheduled to attend a Buckingham Palace event for NHS staff.
Kensington Palace said she does not have any symptoms, but is "following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home".
It said the duchess last week "came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive".
Catherine's last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the venue and met staff in its museum and Centre Court kitchen.
She also sat with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in a men's doubles match.